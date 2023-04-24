‘I don’t want to believe he had enemies’ — Lynn Forbes speaks on speculation surrounding AKA’s assassination

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has spoken up about speculation on whether her son's assassination was due to him having enemies.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead on February 10. His murder is under investigation.
While many on social media have questioned the lack of progress in the murder case, some have speculated what led to the murder and how the rapper had allegedly been warned about setting foot in Durban.
During an interview on eNCA, Lynn said she was not looking to rush the police in their investigation as it was not going to bring her son back. She said she appreciated the updates the family has been receiving from police.
“Kiernan is gone, and nothing that's going to be rushed is going to bring him back. I'm still going to go to bed without my son and I’m going to wake up without my son. It doesn’t matter who is arrested. That’s never going to change. I’m speaking on behalf of myself. I’m allowing the investigation to run its course because nothing is going to be different,” she said.
Addressing speculation about AKA having enemies, Lynn said she didn't believe her son had enemies who would want to take his life.
“I don’t want to believe he had enemies. I don’t want to believe somebody would’ve hated him that much. I don’t know if it was hate. Even if somebody disliked him, I don't know if it would’ve been enough to plan, calculate and discuss how to take him out.”
On social media, Lynn has been candidly speaking about her grief.
Recently she shared a screenshot of an old text message in which she lauded AKA for being a great father, expressing her love and appreciation to him.
“Today is really difficult. The hardest part is you have gone forever quiet on my phone. I miss your texts and calls so much. This love was told, expressed, known and felt while you all were together. Amazing.”
In another post, Lynn spoke of how she was longing for her son and struggling to pick up the pieces since his passing.
“I miss you so much, Kiernan. Some days, I’m a warrior. Some days, I’m a broken mess. Most days, I’m a bit of both. But every day I have to be here standing, fighting, trying. Whatever you are feeling, and whenever you are feeling it, it’s OK.”
