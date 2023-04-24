Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed he is off alcohol.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday, he said he was about to celebrate a milestone.
“Tomorrow [Monday] marks a significant milestone for me as it will have been more than a month since I last consumed alcohol. This journey has been challenging and rewarding. Maintaining sobriety in the midst of social gatherings can be difficult, especially when one's friends are not abstaining. However, this experience has taught me valuable lessons in self-awareness and self-control, particularly in managing anxiety. I am proud of the progress I have made and look forward to continuing on this path of personal growth,” he wrote.
Lasizwe joins a list of celebs who have publicly opened up about quitting alcohol.
'I am proud of the progress I have made' — Lasizwe Dambuza on quitting alcohol
'This experience has taught me valuable lessons in self-awareness and self-control, particularly in managing anxiety'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed he is off alcohol.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday, he said he was about to celebrate a milestone.
“Tomorrow [Monday] marks a significant milestone for me as it will have been more than a month since I last consumed alcohol. This journey has been challenging and rewarding. Maintaining sobriety in the midst of social gatherings can be difficult, especially when one's friends are not abstaining. However, this experience has taught me valuable lessons in self-awareness and self-control, particularly in managing anxiety. I am proud of the progress I have made and look forward to continuing on this path of personal growth,” he wrote.
Lasizwe joins a list of celebs who have publicly opened up about quitting alcohol.
Mihlali Ndamase recently shared she was celebrating a month of sobriety on her Instagram stories
She said she wanted to inspire others by sharing her story.
“I shared something to encourage those who would like to take the same route as me, those with an unhealthy relationship with substances who felt like they can't quit. It's either you take something from my story or you ignore it if it doesn't apply to you.
“People can have fun without being drunk. Please don't make me regret opening up to you guys. I did it for a month without being policed and I can do it for another month and another. I know why I quit and what affect it's had on my life. I don't need discouraging remarks and yes, I am being sensitive about it because this is something that's very close to my heart.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure