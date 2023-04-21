Thrift queen takes fashion passion from London to Lorraine
Georgina Hounsfield’s preloved clothing market becoming a hit at PE Horse Riding Club venue
By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 April 2023
Simply needing to sell all her beautiful clothes collected from all around the world, an idea, shared via WhatsApp to a friend, has turned into a fully fledged market in Gqeberha.
Advised that “you will never know until you try”, thrift queen Georgina Hounsfield is certainly glad she tried, because the From London to Lorraine market is all any bargain-seeking shopper is talking about. ..
