Mthandazo Gatya chats about Metro FM nominations and going global

Having been in the music industry for 13 years as a recording artist, Mthandazo Gatya is at the top of his game.

The singer is nominated for two Metro FM awards in the Best Male and Best House Song categories.

Beyond the borders of Mzansi, he is doing the rounds in the US and the UK for his unreleased song Senzeni.

“I'm really happy. This is an answer to my prayers. To see them come to fruition is proof enough that God really is alive. I'm realising day by day that I am doing the right thing,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Since participating in John Legend's #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok and performing with the American singer while he was in South Africa for a private Bidvest function in September 2022, Mthandazo admits his life has never been the same.

“The reception I am getting now, people paying attention and reaching out, it all happened after John Legend, especially being nominated as best artist.

“For a decorated artist to give me a nod and tell me I'm great is proof dreams do come true. It doesn't matter where you are in the world, anything is possible.”