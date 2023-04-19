From jewellery to R100k — #BBT winner Kgosi's fans shower her with love & cash

Supporters of Big Brother Titans season 1 winner Kgosi Twala are showing her love and she is raking in the cash as she waits for her R1.8m prize from the competition.
The reality TV star has shot up the trends list after being crowned the winner on April 2 as her fans showered her with messages, expensive gifts and money.
After receiving a R50,000 cheque, shoes, bags and all expenses paid spa dates from her fans, she was gifted a bouquet of flowers, jewellery, facial treatment gift cards, a night's stay at the luxurious DaVinci Hotel in Sandton, as well as another R100,000 cheque gathered by her 11 Twitter followers from other countries.
“I got messages from people congratulating me, telling me they love me and I shouldn't pay attention to negative energy. Some people don't like the spotlight, but send things to me or money to my account, from 10/20k, the love is insane.”
Kgosi thanked her fans for their support.
“The more people have negative things to say about me, saying I didn't deserve the win or the votes need to be recalculated, my fans feel sorry for me. My fans are concerned about me and my health, they are trying to keep my spirits up.
“I think they have done enough by ensuring that I win, you can see they are just trying to take care of me outside the Big Brother house, that I am well and I do not need anything.”
Before entering Big Brother, Kgosi was working as a journalist, and while she is adamant it will always be a passion, her focus now is to grow her “Good Deeds” foundation, Coffee with Kgosi conversations and pursuing a career in health and fitness.
Good Deeds is a charity Kgosi started while she was studying at university, visiting shelters and homeless people and providing them with basic needs. She plans to make it “continental but established in South Africa” and expand it by skilling the less fortunate.
She's appeared on SuperSport's Super Kicks and while she is open to opportunities in the entertainment space, it's not a priority for Kgosi. But she wants to see Coffee with Kgosi on TV or as a podcast.
“The money coming in has helped me settle in this new lifestyle I have, but also provided the foundation for the brand I want to build, trying to secure those deals and meet people to make it work.”
From jewellery to R100k — #BBT winner Kgosi's fans shower her with love & cash
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Supporters of Big Brother Titans season 1 winner Kgosi Twala are showing her love and she is raking in the cash as she waits for her R1.8m prize from the competition.
The reality TV star has shot up the trends list after being crowned the winner on April 2 as her fans showered her with messages, expensive gifts and money.
After receiving a R50,000 cheque, shoes, bags and all expenses paid spa dates from her fans, she was gifted a bouquet of flowers, jewellery, facial treatment gift cards, a night's stay at the luxurious DaVinci Hotel in Sandton, as well as another R100,000 cheque gathered by her 11 Twitter followers from other countries.
“I got messages from people congratulating me, telling me they love me and I shouldn't pay attention to negative energy. Some people don't like the spotlight, but send things to me or money to my account, from 10/20k, the love is insane.”
Kgosi thanked her fans for their support.
“The more people have negative things to say about me, saying I didn't deserve the win or the votes need to be recalculated, my fans feel sorry for me. My fans are concerned about me and my health, they are trying to keep my spirits up.
“I think they have done enough by ensuring that I win, you can see they are just trying to take care of me outside the Big Brother house, that I am well and I do not need anything.”
Before entering Big Brother, Kgosi was working as a journalist, and while she is adamant it will always be a passion, her focus now is to grow her “Good Deeds” foundation, Coffee with Kgosi conversations and pursuing a career in health and fitness.
Good Deeds is a charity Kgosi started while she was studying at university, visiting shelters and homeless people and providing them with basic needs. She plans to make it “continental but established in South Africa” and expand it by skilling the less fortunate.
She's appeared on SuperSport's Super Kicks and while she is open to opportunities in the entertainment space, it's not a priority for Kgosi. But she wants to see Coffee with Kgosi on TV or as a podcast.
“The money coming in has helped me settle in this new lifestyle I have, but also provided the foundation for the brand I want to build, trying to secure those deals and meet people to make it work.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure