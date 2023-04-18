×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

SNAPS | Here's what SA stars wore at Netflix's ‘Queen Charlotte’ premiere

18 April 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Faith Nketsi served 'lady in red' vibes at the event
Faith Nketsi served 'lady in red' vibes at the event
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

It was a royal-inspired affair and celebs put their best foot forward, serving regal elegance and chic at once.

Media personalities, renowned actors, social media influencers and businesswomen and men came in their numbers to the Queen Charlotte Garden Party at Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Queen Charlotte series, written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is a spin-off based on the life of Queen Charlotte.

Among those attending the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix event, were Minnie Dlamini, Zola Nombona, Tembi Seete, Dineo Langa, Faith Nketsi, the twins Blue and Brown Mbombo and S'bahle Mpisane.

Former Miss South Africa winners Basetsana Kumalo and Shudufhadzo Musida were also there, as were Golda Rosheuvel and Young Lady Danbury Arsema Thomas, who are actress on the show. 

The event was part of the global celebration of the six-part series which premieres on Netflix on May 4. 

See the snaps below:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read