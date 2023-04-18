It was a royal-inspired affair and celebs put their best foot forward, serving regal elegance and chic at once.
Media personalities, renowned actors, social media influencers and businesswomen and men came in their numbers to the Queen Charlotte Garden Party at Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.
The Queen Charlotte series, written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is a spin-off based on the life of Queen Charlotte.
Among those attending the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix event, were Minnie Dlamini, Zola Nombona, Tembi Seete, Dineo Langa, Faith Nketsi, the twins Blue and Brown Mbombo and S'bahle Mpisane.
Former Miss South Africa winners Basetsana Kumalo and Shudufhadzo Musida were also there, as were Golda Rosheuvel and Young Lady Danbury Arsema Thomas, who are actress on the show.
The event was part of the global celebration of the six-part series which premieres on Netflix on May 4.
See the snaps below:
SNAPS | Here's what SA stars wore at Netflix's ‘Queen Charlotte’ premiere
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
