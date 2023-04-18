Word of Mouth Pictures founder and executive director Duma Ndlovu is adding another accolade to his collection.
Duma will be among a group of esteemed people to be honoured with National Orders bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The veteran director is no stranger to TV. He boasts a long list of shows such as Muvhango, Imbewu: The Seed and Uzalo.
He will receive the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the TV and film industry.
The awards will be presented on April 28.
“I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me. This nomination has filled me with pride and I would like to thank the presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent. It is an incredible moment for me. I am almost incapable of finding the words to convey my appreciation to you,” said Ndlovu
He recently received his second honorary doctorate from the University of Zululand.
The degree was awarded by the faculty of humanities and social sciences and Ndlovu said he was elated as this was the second honour after the University of Venda awarded an honorary PhD in English to him a few years ago.
“I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate. It’s a huge honour for me. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the university. It is humbling to see one’s work being acknowledged in this way and God has been good,” said Ndlovu.
'It is an incredible moment for me' — Duma Ndlovu on his pending 2023 Presidential National Orders Award
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela
Word of Mouth Pictures founder and executive director Duma Ndlovu is adding another accolade to his collection.
Duma will be among a group of esteemed people to be honoured with National Orders bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The veteran director is no stranger to TV. He boasts a long list of shows such as Muvhango, Imbewu: The Seed and Uzalo.
He will receive the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the TV and film industry.
The awards will be presented on April 28.
“I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me. This nomination has filled me with pride and I would like to thank the presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent. It is an incredible moment for me. I am almost incapable of finding the words to convey my appreciation to you,” said Ndlovu
He recently received his second honorary doctorate from the University of Zululand.
The degree was awarded by the faculty of humanities and social sciences and Ndlovu said he was elated as this was the second honour after the University of Venda awarded an honorary PhD in English to him a few years ago.
“I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate. It’s a huge honour for me. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the university. It is humbling to see one’s work being acknowledged in this way and God has been good,” said Ndlovu.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure