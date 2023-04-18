×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

'It is an incredible moment for me' — Duma Ndlovu on his pending 2023 Presidential National Orders Award

18 April 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Word of Mouth Pictures creator Duma Ndlovu to be honoured with The Order of Ikamanga in Silver. .
Word of Mouth Pictures creator Duma Ndlovu to be honoured with The Order of Ikamanga in Silver. .
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela

Word of Mouth Pictures founder and executive director Duma Ndlovu is adding another accolade to his collection. 

Duma will be among a group of esteemed people to be honoured with National Orders bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The veteran director is no stranger to TV. He boasts a long list of shows such as MuvhangoImbewu: The Seed and Uzalo.

He will receive the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the TV and film industry.

The awards will be presented on April 28.

“I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me. This nomination has filled me with pride and I would like to thank the presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent. It is an incredible moment for me. I am almost incapable of finding the words to convey my appreciation to you,” said Ndlovu

He recently received his second honorary doctorate from the University of Zululand.

The degree was awarded by the faculty of humanities and social sciences and Ndlovu said he was elated as this was the second  honour after the University of Venda awarded an honorary PhD in English to him a few years ago.

“I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate. It’s a huge honour for me. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the university. It is humbling to see one’s work being acknowledged in this way and God has been good,” said Ndlovu.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read