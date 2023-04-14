Tweeps shared their opinions on Moshe's new stance.
“Moshe is coming back with his tail between his legs, admitting he defended the wrong person but people still want to crucify him. Ni self-righteous shame, ndiyanoyika,” tweeted one.
“Don’t sweat it much, Moshe. You didn’t commit a crime by defending your friend whom you experienced differently. Woke folk will judge you harshly because they’re perfect each and every single day of their lives bona,” added another.
Nandipha's lover Bester dominated headlines recently when news broke that he had escaped from jail in May 2022. It emerged Nandipha played a role in his escape and the pair fled the country together.
In the latest developments, they arrested in Tanzania. They were deported to South Africa in the early hours of Thursday. Nandipha appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE reported magistrate Motlholo Khabisi postponed the matter to April 17 for a possible bail application.
The matter was also postponed for Magudumana to join her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara in the dock.
TimesLIVE revealed multiple charges Nandipha faces:
- aiding and abetting the escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody];
- murder of a number of bodies found in her possession;
- violation of bodies; and
- fraud.
Here are some of the tweets that popped up as people reacted to Moshe and Nandi's interaction:
'I see God in you' — Inside Moshe Ndiki and Dr Nandipha's messages after news about Bester's escape broke
Journalist
Image: TWITTER
TV personality Moshe Ndiki was “ready” to defend recently arrested Dr Nandipha Magudumana with his life after news of her involvement in Thabo Bester's escape surfaced, but he's since done a U-turn.
In now deleted posts, the TV presenter and actor shared screenshots of conversations between him and Nandipha. In the chats, Nandipha maintained her innocence and said the reports about her and Bester were “malicious and false”.
Moshe split Twitter after he apologised for believing the doctor was innocent - he said he regretted it.
“Yho anazi nina indlela endidane ngayo... nam ndandweba nda deffenda, wathi umntu that I’m defending 'I see God in you for defending me' kanti yaaaahhhhh. I don’t think ikhona into endakhe ndazisola ngayo njenga le (besides breaking virginity yam wethu ),” he tweeted.
After going back and forth with tweeps and explaining himself, he said he accepts the “L” that tweeps were handing him.
“Uxolo,” he wrote.
