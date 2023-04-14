Gqeberha designer heats up wardrobes with House of Chilli
Namhla Fihla, who grew up in small rural area near Middledrift, prides herself on thinking out of the box and creating pieces for the individual
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 April 2023
Growing up, Gqeberha designer Namhla Fihla was surrounded by women who took pride in the way they dressed, particularly for choir competitions, but she didn’t quite like the way some outfits fitted her.
Learning that clothes were not just about covering one’s curves but a form of expression, she started designing her own, and House of Chilli was born...
