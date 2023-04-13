Nomuzi Mabena opens up about losing AKA and Costa Titch

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena has reflected on losing her friends and musicians AKA and Costa Titch.

She has been in the thick of things MCing memorial services and funerals of artists have died and were close to her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Moozlie wrote about how she was feeling on Wednesday morning.

“I woke up feeling so anxious this morning.

“Two months since Kiernan died. One month since Costa died and now I’ve got a cousin who is critically ill.

“This year has been an endless episode of “What the f*ck are we gonna tell the kids?!”

In her next posts, she shared Bible verses that helped her get through what she was feeling.