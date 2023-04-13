Nomuzi Mabena opens up about losing AKA and Costa Titch
Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena has reflected on losing her friends and musicians AKA and Costa Titch.
She has been in the thick of things MCing memorial services and funerals of artists have died and were close to her.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Moozlie wrote about how she was feeling on Wednesday morning.
“I woke up feeling so anxious this morning.
“Two months since Kiernan died. One month since Costa died and now I’ve got a cousin who is critically ill.
“This year has been an endless episode of “What the f*ck are we gonna tell the kids?!”
In her next posts, she shared Bible verses that helped her get through what she was feeling.
“Every time I start to wrap my head around one thing something else comes and knocks if off my shoulders. Every month is a life-altering situation closely preceded or followed by a heart-shattering loss. It's relentless. This morning’s devotion came right on time.”
Rapper Nadia Nakai wrote an appreciation post to Moozlie.
“Let me tell you about Nomuzi Mabena, she has been holding down people, families and legacies, even when her heart is breaking ... what a golden human being! I wish I knew her and her heart a long time ago ... she’s done so much with no praise, showed up and showed out,” she posted on Twitter.