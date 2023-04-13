'My condolences to your career' — Msaki weighs in on artists signing with record labels

Msaki got candid about 'feeling sorry' for artists signing to record labels in this day and age.
Taking to her Twitter timeline she said she gets ready to “pep-talk them” when things head south as soon as the ink dries.
“When someone says I just got signed in SA ... I first say — 'my condolences to your career' — and then my mouth says 'is this what you’ve always wanted?' And then I say 'let’s hope for the best', then I get ready for the calls to pep-talk them when the label is labelling,” she wrote.
Singer and songwriter Shekhinah stirred up some emotions with her cryptic tweet about record labels.
R&B singer Nanette tweeted: “Life sucks but at least I’m free from that l*bel.”
Shekhinah retweeted it with a simple SBWL, which had her followers convinced there is trouble brewing.
The tweet opened up a conversation in her mentions.
Image: MASI LOSI
“Kanti why does this keep happening to artists? This kind of exploitation has been ongoing for decades now. Why isn't there some organisation protecting them? It's so sad to watch,” tweeted one follower.
“It was nice in the beginning, when you reached an agreement and they risked on your talent. Now you got the exposure in the industry that makes you feel like you know it all and don’t need them. Double standards much from artists.”
Prince Kaybee recently announced he parted ways with Universal Music Group.
“The parties have agreed to mutually terminate the agreement with effect from April 3 and UM releases you from the delivery of any further recordings in terms of the agreement. UM shall continue to commercially exploit the recordings, account and make payment (if due) to you in terms of the agreement. We thank you for the opportunity of working with us and we wish you every success in the future,” read a statement from the group.
