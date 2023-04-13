Jojo Robinson says she will never do Real Housewives of Durban again.
She joined the reality TV show in season two together with TV presenter LaConco.
In a lengthy post on her Instagram stories about Wednesday's episode she opened up about her husband's condition and the toxicity on the show. She also addressed Sorisha's insults towards her and her friends.
“I will never do housewives again. Bringing my husband into this s*** and then watching everyone laughing about serious issues. His father passed from a heart attack a few months before these episodes were shot. It’s not a joke topic. I actually feel sick watching this show,” she wrote.
Jojo apologised to young girls for the "toxic" behaviour on the show.
“Toxic behaviour like this is not normal and please don’t think it is ...
“We as a group had a massive platform to inspire our young girls and instead we have shown nothing but how to hate and fight. I am personally sorry for anything I have done to add to toxic behaviour on the show. This type of behaviour is not OK,” she added.
She also revealed she was bullied in school and feels like it is happening again.
“I was bullied in school and here I am watching similar things happening again on national TV for the whole country to see. In school I had people telling the one friend I had not to be friends with me. And it worked. At one point I remember I would eat lunch in the bathroom so no one would see that I had no friends,” she wrote.
'I will never do RHOD again' — Jojo Robinson not returning next season
Image: Instagram/ Jojo Robinson
Image: Instagram/ Jojo Robinson
