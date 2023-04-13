'God knows my anger' — Nadia Nakai says she is more spiritually aware

Nadia Nakai said there is no way she is turning her back on spirituality after losing AKA.
Taking to her Twitter timeline she shared how in her pain she sees God having her back.
“Even in my pain I see God so much. God knows my anger, but even in that I know he’s got me & always has. I see it! I’ve never been more spiritually awake as I am now! I’m leaning in fully! How can I not? I lost the closest person to me & he is there, no way I can turn my back,” she wrote.
In her mentions her followers offered their support.
“No amount of words can take away the ache and pain of your I will offer u prayer, love, patience as you continue this difficult journey I want u to know that u have so many people that love u. May God's faithful hold u firm Trust Him for every single second minute day,” one said.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai
After going back on stage for the first time since AKA was buried, Nadia said the love and support she had received she'll never take for granted.
“Thank you to everyone who supported me as I went back to work. I am grateful for what people did for me to make sure I’m OK.
“Sometimes I feel I’m undeserving of the support, the messages the hugs and love from my friends, family, fans as well as the venues I worked this weekend. It really gave me hope that I will be OK ... There are so many genuinely good people out there and I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you guys!”
