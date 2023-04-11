Gogo Maweni has previously gushed over how supportive her husband is.
'The tears have been there but the end is never coming': Gogo Maweni addresses divorce rumours
Image: MASI LOSI
Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Mokopo has slammed rumours that her marriage is on the rocks and heading for divorce.
While celebrating their anniversary at Zuma Restaurant recently, Gogo Maweni took to her Instagram stories to reflect on her relationship with husband Sabelo Magube, and how they are committed to make it work.
“Everybody said it would end in tears ... The tears have been there but the end is never coming. I don't care what social media says,” she said.
Gogo Maweni has previously gushed over how supportive her husband is.
“He's loving, he's caring and I thank God that he stepped in when I am raising sons ... he's very respectful ... My husband will bend over backwards and frontwards to make sure that I'm OK as much as I would do that for him ... I had to kiss frogs to find him.”
With Gogo Maweni being in the spotlight, her husband has also faced claims he lives off her.
“People don't know what he does. He has his own company, he's hands on in my company,” she said in response.
“He's the one that wipes my tears every time I cry. He says: 'It's because you're strong, it's because you're powerful, they need to talk about you so that people can listen to them.' I've learnt it's OK.
“We laugh because behind closed doors. You don't know how we live and I've learnt throughout the years that everybody will say whatever they want to say about you.”
