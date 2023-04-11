×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

'I'm with my family and getting help' — Don Design opens up about death threats on 'worst birthday ever'

11 April 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Don Design said he was with family and getting help.
Don Design said he was with family and getting help.
Image: Instagram/ Don Design

Don Design's recent birthday turned out to be the “worst ever”. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, the DJ opened up about the loss of his friend, rapper AKA, and death threats and backlash since the rapper died.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.

“Another year around the sun, this is the worst birthday ever. From death threats to my character being assassinated on every social media platform every day.”

He said through it all he has had to soldier on. 

“I have to wake up in the morning to work and be able to provide for my family. None of this makes sense. I don’t need any of you fake people checking up on me. I’m with my family and getting help. None of y’all can fathom half the s**t I gotta go through.”

Weeks after AKA was buried, Don said he wished he had more time with the rapper. 

“I keep thinking about the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is.

“I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I’m in awe of all that you have accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity.”

Screenshot from Don Design Instagram story
Screenshot from Don Design Instagram story
Image: Instagram/ Don Design
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read