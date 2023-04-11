Don Design's recent birthday turned out to be the “worst ever”.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the DJ opened up about the loss of his friend, rapper AKA, and death threats and backlash since the rapper died.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10.
“Another year around the sun, this is the worst birthday ever. From death threats to my character being assassinated on every social media platform every day.”
He said through it all he has had to soldier on.
“I have to wake up in the morning to work and be able to provide for my family. None of this makes sense. I don’t need any of you fake people checking up on me. I’m with my family and getting help. None of y’all can fathom half the s**t I gotta go through.”
Weeks after AKA was buried, Don said he wished he had more time with the rapper.
“I keep thinking about the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is.
“I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I’m in awe of all that you have accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity.”
'I'm with my family and getting help' — Don Design opens up about death threats on 'worst birthday ever'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Don Design
Image: Instagram/ Don Design
