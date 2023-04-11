"I pray the Lord comforts you mom. Sending lots of comfort and healing energies your way. Let’s pray for Mama Titch, y’all. Burying one's child is not how it’s supposed to be," wrote Gigi Lamayne.
'I will not rest until I find out what happened to you': Costa Titch's mom wants answers
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch
It's been exactly a month since musician Costa Titch died and his mom says she won't rest until she has answers about his death.
The 28-year-old rapper collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at Expo Centre in Johannesburg on March 11.
"I promise you, my son, that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you," Lara Langveld wrote on the musician's Instagram account.
Costa's death left many fans with questions. An autopsy has not been made public.
Lara's message was met with messages of strength and condolences.
"We are so sorry for your loss. May God give you all the strength you need. I pray for your healing though, I know it will take time. God is love and he will help you through all things," wrote Lady Du.
"I pray the Lord comforts you mom. Sending lots of comfort and healing energies your way. Let’s pray for Mama Titch, y’all. Burying one's child is not how it’s supposed to be," wrote Gigi Lamayne.
In a separate Instagram post, Lara shared a snap with her son.
"Love you forever, my son. I will always be so proud of you," she wrote.
On her Instagram timeline, Ntando penned a lengthy message, thanking Costa for his kindness.
“If you were ever loved by Costa, you know what real love is. If you were ever supported by Costa, know that your s**t was really good. If you were ever favoured by Costa, you know that you truly were blessed because this guy knew how to love his people,” she wrote.
