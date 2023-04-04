Presley Chweneyagae has come under fire for allegedly not paying maintenance for his 16-year-old son.
In a recent episode of Moja Love’s Papgeld, actor Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, claimed Presley failed to support their son. She said coming on the show was her last resort.
“I’ve been sending you SMS’s, you’re not responding. I call you, you never answer the phone ... You don’t even know the school that the child attends. You don’t even know what your child is eating. Last time I told you the child was going to attend a different school, you didn’t care,” she said.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get additional comment from Chweneyagae were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.
Chweneyagae remains mum on the matter on social media, while his fans react to the news.
“The way I like Presley, I’m so disappointed,” one social media user wrote.
“Raising a child on your own must be super hard, especially when the other parent is alive but doesn’t want to do anything for their child,” added another.
Mzansi reacts to 'Papgeld' exposing Presley Chweneyagae as a ‘deadbeat father’
Journalist
Image: Supplied/ 1Magic
Presley Chweneyagae has come under fire for allegedly not paying maintenance for his 16-year-old son.
In a recent episode of Moja Love’s Papgeld, actor Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, claimed Presley failed to support their son. She said coming on the show was her last resort.
“I’ve been sending you SMS’s, you’re not responding. I call you, you never answer the phone ... You don’t even know the school that the child attends. You don’t even know what your child is eating. Last time I told you the child was going to attend a different school, you didn’t care,” she said.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get additional comment from Chweneyagae were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.
Chweneyagae remains mum on the matter on social media, while his fans react to the news.
“The way I like Presley, I’m so disappointed,” one social media user wrote.
“Raising a child on your own must be super hard, especially when the other parent is alive but doesn’t want to do anything for their child,” added another.
Last December, Presley Chweneyagae was implicated in alleged misuse of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding.
GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph’s investigation into the NLC found Chweneyagae had allegedly benefited from his close relationship with some members of the commission’s former executive and board through a R15m grant.
At the centre of the claims was R67.5m received by the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM) for three projects, including a drug rehabilitation centre in Mbombela in Mpumalanga, an old age home in Botshabelo in the Free State and a musical event called Taking Back the Future.
Chweneyagae was supposedly the co-writer and co-director of the musical billed to take place in three provinces in 2017. However, there is little evidence beyond pictures from the opening night that the events took place at all.
In addition, the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation, was included in branding on advertisements related to the project.
Chweneyagae has kept mum on the allegations.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Events
Motoring
Leisure