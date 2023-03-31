Self-taught musician takes sabbatical from flying planes to do what he loves
Rocking from the roof during lockdown the catalyst for an inspiring new journey
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 31 March 2023
A pilot who watched online videos to teach himself how to play the guitar, Simon Shaw survived the lockdown by streaming music from the rooftop of his house in Walmer. Now he is giving back by performing at a host of charity events.
Q: When we last spoke, you and your two leading ladies were jamming from your roof and live-streaming your music during lockdown. How did that period affect you and inspire the music you now play?..
Self-taught musician takes sabbatical from flying planes to do what he loves
Rocking from the roof during lockdown the catalyst for an inspiring new journey
A pilot who watched online videos to teach himself how to play the guitar, Simon Shaw survived the lockdown by streaming music from the rooftop of his house in Walmer. Now he is giving back by performing at a host of charity events.
Q: When we last spoke, you and your two leading ladies were jamming from your roof and live-streaming your music during lockdown. How did that period affect you and inspire the music you now play?..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Events
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure