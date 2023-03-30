Trevor Noah to host Amazon’s first South African original 'LOL: Last One Laughing' — reports

Comedian Trevor Noah has secured his first big project since leaving The Daily Show.
According to Forbes, the South African-born comedian is set to host Amazon’s first SA original, a remake of its LOL: Last One Laughing franchise.
The series will air next year and see Trevor pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. It’s a competition for a prize of R1m, which goes to the winner’s charity of choice.
“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” Trevor was quoted as saying.
“I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”
Variety reported Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals Prime Video, as saying they were delighted to have Trevor return to South Africa as the host.
“Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”
Trevor and Roger Federer’s new film
Trevor teased YouTube film with his “favourite travel buddy” retired tennis pro Roger Federer
“A little train adventure with my favourite travel buddy Roger Federer. Stay tuned: Our ride of a lifetime movie hits the screens on March 30 on YouTube.”
Roger also shared the image, writing, “Ready for this, Trevor Noah? Coming very soon.”
Neither Trevor nor Roger shared details about the YouTube film project made in partnership with Switzerland Tourism.
