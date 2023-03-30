Nonku Williams could possibly tie the knot with her partner Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi.
The Real Housewives of Durban star shot up trends lists on Tuesday after a video of their “proposal” went viral on social media.
In the video Dumisani is seen supposedly asking for Nonku's hand in marriage, to which she replies excitedly exclaims “Yes”.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to obtain comment from Nonku were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
On social media Nonku has remained mum on speculation of her engagement, but rather commented on her friendship with her co-star JoJo Robinson, saying they were still on good terms.
“'Father, forgive them for they know not what they do' is one of the seven sayings Jesus said on the cross, as for 'fear not' part hayi is not make sure ... By the way Jo is still my best white friend,” she said.
Watch the video below:
Is Nonku Williams spoken for? Tweeps wilding at the thought of her alleged engagement
Image: Instagram/ Nonku Williams
Reacting to the video, some tweeps were convinced that the proposal was staged, while others felt the engagement wouldn't last until they got to walk down the aisle.
Nonku is a divorcee and has been candid about her previous marriage which lasted five years and was laced with domestic violence. She has been adamant she has no interest in getting married again.
“I went through a horrible marriage. I was abused mentally, physically and emotionally. I was told I’d never amount to anything, but today you’re looking at a woman who’s found herself, who has found her identity. I know who I am and I know what I stand for,” she wrote on Instagram.
