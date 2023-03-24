“Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish you were just an acquaintance and I could say, 'Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game'. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up. The world doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto to my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again.
'What a golden human being' — Nadia Nakai gives Nomuzi Mabena flowers
Journalist
Image: Twitter\ Nadia Nakai
Rapper Nadia Nakai has written an appreciation post to rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.
Taking to her Twitter timeline, Nadia shared a snap of the media personality.
“Let me tell you about Nomuzi Mabena, she has been holding down people, families and legacies, even when her heart is breaking ... what a golden human being! I wish I knew her and her heart a long time ago ... she’s done so much with no praise, showed up and showed out.”
On her Instagram timeline, Nadia said she wished she had not experienced her late boyfriend AKA's love because it would be easier to live without him.
“Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish you were just an acquaintance and I could say, 'Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game'. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up. The world doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto to my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again.
“But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not. I know I need to get out [of] my house soon, and I know the people that continue to hold me down will be there for me, thank you. But I feel like I’ll never be ready. What is my life going to look like now? Time heals all, but time really takes its time and I don’t know when I’ll be fine.”
