If you have run out of “what’s-for-dinner-ideas”, love to cook, or simply just need a fun night out, then The Herald Cooking Masterclass is for you.
In its fifth year, The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is a fun, interactive cooking experience sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Great news for 2023 is that all sessions will be presented in-person to combine the perfect pairing of good food and the human interaction we missed so much during the Covid-19 years.
The first Cooking Masterclass will be hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday April 20 from 6pm.
Professional chefs Nadia Pillay and Donovan Miller will be teaching participants how to make “sunshine in a bowl”.
One of the major food trends of the past decade is the Buddha Bowl.
Also known as Power Bowls, this flavoursome, one-bowl meal is packed with wholesome goodness — pretty much happiness in a bowl — and consists of a combination of fresh herbs, vegetables, salads, plant-based proteins and grains.
“Buddha bowls are trending because it uses healthier cooking methods and textures; your options are unlimited,” Miller said.
“The dish I will be demonstrating is a jasmine and ginger carrot dressing with a fresh cucumber and green onion garnish.”
In addition, Pillay will be demonstrating various cooking methods and additions of grains and legumes.
Both chefs prefer presenting the classes in person, though their online Masterclasses were also extremely popular over the past three years.
“The face-to-face interaction is exciting because you see and feel the enthusiasm in the room,” Miller said.
Try some happiness in a bowl with the first The Herald Cooking Masterclass for 2023
Image: FILE
Image: SUPPLIED
Mount Vernon Wine Estate’s sales support and director of hospitality, Sarah Weiss, said the Three Peaks team was excited about the 2023 Cooking Masterclass series.
“You just cannot beat an in-person session with all that energy and entertainment.
“Three Peaks wines are privileged to be partnering with The Herald and Capsicum Culinary Studio for another year,” Weiss said.
She recommends pairing the bowls with either the lively and crisp 2022 vintage Three Peaks sauvignon blanc, which is not overly ripe, or the 2022 Three Peaks chenin blanc “due to the emphasis on freshness and it hits the sweet spot of aromatic experience. As well as the fruity undertones which allow for the perfect balance”.
All the ingredients necessary to make the “Sunshine Bowls” for the upcoming The Herald Masterclass will be supplied by Checkers.
Checkers is equally excited to again partner with The Herald in support of The Cooking Masterclass series.
Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.
Through constant innovation, Checkers continues to introduce customers to an ever-growing range of exclusive, affordable private label products, including Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
• Book your spot in the “Sunshine Food” Cooking Masterclass on Thursday April 20 from 6pm to 8pm at bit.ly/heraldcookbuddha. Tickets cost R390 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket ingredients, dining experience, complimentary apron and a bottle of complimentary Three Peaks wine.
