Minnie Dlamini has opened up about the ending of her marriage.
In early 2022 the media personality revealed she and husband Quinton Jones had filed for divorce. While social media has speculated as to what led to the split, she has remained mum.
In a recent interview on 702 Minnie said although she never envisioned being separated from her husband, getting into the marriage she hadn’t known herself.
“I never imagined getting divorced. I always thought I would raise my kids the same way I was raised ... I just felt like for me, timing was off, I felt like I didn’t know myself. Furthermore, I went on to further lose myself in my marriage.
“I think the failure part is, on my part, from not being able to pick up what was right for me at a time before I went all the way ... You know, in relationships you always know, when you look back, you’re like: ‘that was a red flag, and that was a red flag ... you’re a red flag!’ I’m not pushing the blame in any way, shape or form but you’re either a red flag and you’re not acknowledging it or they have red flags and you’re not acknowledging it,” she said.
Minnie said the ending of her marriage felt like she was getting a second chance at life, but she would always cherish their union as it had brought her a son, who is now two years old.
'I never imagined getting divorced' — Minnie Dlamini gets real
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini
The mother of one’s private matters have trended on social media and made headlines, apparently costing her job opportunities, but Minnie has remained at the top of her game.
“I won't lie, I’ve lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me. People need to be a lot more cognisant that their words have power and you can destroy livelihoods and homes on statements that aren't true,” she said in an interview on KFM.
Despite social media speculation, Minnie went from launching a luxurious bar lounge, The Mansion, in Centurion in September last year, to becoming a producer and getting back into the acting space.
“I’m excited to be putting the biggest names in music in this place [The Mansion], but also emerging new talent,” she told TshisaLIVE.
