From superheroes to a fluffy bunny, there’s plenty in store this Easter

The school holidays are looming, with Easter eggs already filling shop shelves and plenty of fun activities planned for the little ones.
Get those hunting baskets ready as Nelson Mandela Bay will be jam packed with egg hunts, fun and games.
Join Spider-Man as he tries to hunt for the Easter eggs Green Goblin has hidden by hopping down to Doppio Zero PE at the Boardwalk Mall on Saturday April 8.
The event starts at 12pm and there are plenty of treats and prizes to be won.
Enjoy lunch at the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant while the kids work off all that sugar on the jumping castle in the mall's Sun Park.
Festivities for the children are free but bookings are essential on 041-001-3032.
Tapas in Walmer have a special treat for their little legends on Easter Sunday.
Meet and greet the Easter bunny with a picture opportunity from 12pm to 2pm.
The event is free but there is limited space so table bookings are essential via info@tapas.co.za or by calling the restaurant on 071-680-0340.
The Redhouse Yacht Club Sailing School will host an Easter sailing camp on Friday April 7 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be plenty of entertainment, lessons on learning how to sail, fun activities and an Easter egg hunt.
Training, usage of the boats and life jackets, as well as lunch costs R350 per person.
Limited spots are available so get those bookings in by Saturday to 082-576-2741.
Looking for something different to hide while keeping the little ones busy?
Then It's Cookie Time has a variety of iced biscuits to choose from, as well as kits to decorate your own cookies.
Pre-orders via the website (follow the link on the It's Cookie Time Facebook page) close at the weekend.
From new additions Beatrice Bunny and Ben Bunny, to 12 bite size cookies and 12 speckled eggs in a resealable pouch, or personalised Easter boxes — there is something to tickle every child (and adult's) taste buds.
Each Easter box contains fluffy bunny ears, “bunny bait” (Easter trail mix), three tubs colour putty, a sticker sheet, two iced cookies, a marshmallow egg, two activity pages and a Lindt mini bunny for R185.
There is also a DIY kit comprising six large cookies, two tubs icing and sprinkles, with instructions, for R160.
Chrisuella Playground and Party Venue in Draaifontein Road will have Easter egg hunts at 9.30am, 11.30am, and 1.30pm on April 7, April 8, and April 10.
There will also be a market on the go and vendors are welcome at R50 a stall.
It costs R100 for a sweet and egg hamper, as well as to participate in the hunt.
WhatsApp 082-433-5236 to book.
Hop along to My Magic Words in Lovemore Heights on Saturday April 8 for a super fun Easter egg hunt and to meet the Easter bunny.
The cost is R50 per child aged three to nine. Ages two and under are free.
Hunt times are 11am or 12pm. WhatsApp to book on 083-773-1623.
Beverages will be on sale.
HeraldLIVE
From superheroes to a fluffy bunny, there’s plenty in store this Easter
Image: SUPPLIED
The school holidays are looming, with Easter eggs already filling shop shelves and plenty of fun activities planned for the little ones.
Get those hunting baskets ready as Nelson Mandela Bay will be jam packed with egg hunts, fun and games.
Join Spider-Man as he tries to hunt for the Easter eggs Green Goblin has hidden by hopping down to Doppio Zero PE at the Boardwalk Mall on Saturday April 8.
The event starts at 12pm and there are plenty of treats and prizes to be won.
Enjoy lunch at the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant while the kids work off all that sugar on the jumping castle in the mall's Sun Park.
Festivities for the children are free but bookings are essential on 041-001-3032.
Tapas in Walmer have a special treat for their little legends on Easter Sunday.
Meet and greet the Easter bunny with a picture opportunity from 12pm to 2pm.
The event is free but there is limited space so table bookings are essential via info@tapas.co.za or by calling the restaurant on 071-680-0340.
The Redhouse Yacht Club Sailing School will host an Easter sailing camp on Friday April 7 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be plenty of entertainment, lessons on learning how to sail, fun activities and an Easter egg hunt.
Training, usage of the boats and life jackets, as well as lunch costs R350 per person.
Limited spots are available so get those bookings in by Saturday to 082-576-2741.
Looking for something different to hide while keeping the little ones busy?
Then It's Cookie Time has a variety of iced biscuits to choose from, as well as kits to decorate your own cookies.
Pre-orders via the website (follow the link on the It's Cookie Time Facebook page) close at the weekend.
From new additions Beatrice Bunny and Ben Bunny, to 12 bite size cookies and 12 speckled eggs in a resealable pouch, or personalised Easter boxes — there is something to tickle every child (and adult's) taste buds.
Each Easter box contains fluffy bunny ears, “bunny bait” (Easter trail mix), three tubs colour putty, a sticker sheet, two iced cookies, a marshmallow egg, two activity pages and a Lindt mini bunny for R185.
There is also a DIY kit comprising six large cookies, two tubs icing and sprinkles, with instructions, for R160.
Chrisuella Playground and Party Venue in Draaifontein Road will have Easter egg hunts at 9.30am, 11.30am, and 1.30pm on April 7, April 8, and April 10.
There will also be a market on the go and vendors are welcome at R50 a stall.
It costs R100 for a sweet and egg hamper, as well as to participate in the hunt.
WhatsApp 082-433-5236 to book.
Hop along to My Magic Words in Lovemore Heights on Saturday April 8 for a super fun Easter egg hunt and to meet the Easter bunny.
The cost is R50 per child aged three to nine. Ages two and under are free.
Hunt times are 11am or 12pm. WhatsApp to book on 083-773-1623.
Beverages will be on sale.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure