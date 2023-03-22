Metro FM's new line-up introduces new shows and new faces. The station welcomes Pretty Ngwenya, fresh from VoW Radio, as the new host of the early weekend breakfast show, The Lift.
Siya Mhlongo is the host of a new show called Command Your Day, weekdays from 5-6am.
Sabelo “DJ Sabby” Mtshali is the new host of Metro FM Breakfast alongside former YFM presenter Kandice “Kandice Kardash” Coulsen.
Faith Magonpe, who was previously the host of Power 98.7's breakfast show, joins the station as the new host of Metro FM Talk from Monday to Thursday from 7-9pm.
DJ Le Soul joins Metro as the host of The Urban Beat alongside Ryan the DJ.
“The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content, with a focus on creativity and innovation,” station manager Kina Nhlengethwa said in a statement.
Somizi Mhlongo scores two shows as he makes a comeback on Metro FM
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Somizi Mhlongo has made a big comeback on Metro FM.
As the new radio line-up changes have been announced, it was revealed that Somizi will be joining Metro FM's 9am-12pm The Bridge alongside Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina and new host Khutso Theledi.
The media personality will also be hosting the The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat Elle between 6 and 9am.
Somizi's return comes after he stepped away from the mic when meeting with his Metro FM bosses in August 2021, requesting time off amid claims he allegedly abused his “estranged” husband Mohale Motaung.
“The SABC can confirm Metro FM management met with Mr Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr Mhlongo permission to do so,” read a statement from the SABC.
Sharing the news with his followers, the Idols SA judge took to his timeline posting the station's new line-up press release.
