Lira opens up one year after stroke about the day that changed her life
“I walked into a restaurant but I couldn’t talk — I moved my mouth but words couldn’t come out.”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lira
It's been a year since musician Lira suffered a stroke in Germany and she's opened up about what happened on the day that changed her life.
She said on Instagram she travelled alone to Frankfurt and her band was coming from Sweden.
“I arrived two days before my performance. I walked around taking in the sights and scenes and the people.”
The I'm a Believer songstress said she was enjoying taking in the city scenery.
“I spent the afternoon walking. At about 4.15pm I had a stroke, the sensation lasted about 15 minutes. I had no idea what was happening so I kept walking and nobody could see I had a stroke because I was walking normally. I walked into a restaurant but I couldn’t talk — I moved my mouth but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I broke down.”
Lira said she was unable to communicate to the staff at the restaurant and when she got to her hotel she still couldn't talk.
“The words made no sense. I couldn’t figure out what the letters meant and how to put them together. I managed to get hold of someone special to me and got them to understand I wasn’t all right. March 23 — long story short — I fell asleep and in the morning my agent tried to reach me. She sent two people to my room and they figured out I couldn’t speak. The German promoter came and called the ambulance. The paramedics couldn’t speak English and it’s only when I got to hospital that I found out I had a stroke. Wow! I was shocked. I cried the whole day and in the morning I accepted my situation.”
During her recovery, Lira shared a clip of one of her performances, an inspirational song that is a fan favourite, Something Inside So Strong.
“I’ve made such awesome progress — I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.
“Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, though I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love.”
