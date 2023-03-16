YoTV ‘blonde chick’ joins Bay radio station

Carly Fields, who became a household name after making her broadcasting debut on YoTV in 1996, followed by award-winning stints on radio, has joined radio station Algoa FM.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Algoa FM family,” Fields, who hosted her first show on Friday, said.
She presents “Carly on Algoa FM” on Friday nights from 10pm to 2am, and Saturdays from 7pm to 10pm.
“I’ve had my eye on the building and an ear tuned into the station since I moved to Gqeberha, and now my dreams have come true, the former “blonde chick” from YoTV said.
“We are delighted to welcome Carly to the Algoa FM family. She adds huge energy and fun to Friday and Saturday nights,” Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka said.
Fields’ radio debut came after winning a female DJ search on 5FM.
The prize included training by radio legend, Barney Simon.
Fields then went on to do traffic reports on DJ Sbu’s drive time show on YFM in Johannesburg.
She then took a break from radio to focus on her BA audio visual communications degree and went into TV production for several years, while still maintaining an on-air presence on various media channels.
Fields moved to Gqeberha with her family in 2017, after hosting two shows on the Cliff Central podcast platform, titled Chicks Dig It and Rookies & Rockstars.
Asked what listeners could expect, she said: “I’m here to be your bestie, your plus one, and a virtual guest at your party.
“Saturday nights are all about you — what song you want to hear, who you want to dedicate it to. You can have your say and control the playlist.”
Off air, Fields is a proud mother of two teenage daughters and an avid runner, with more than 30 marathons and ultra-marathons, including four Comrades Marathon races under her belt.
