WATCH | Minister Zizi Kodwa pays seasoned actress Connie Chiume a visit
On Wednesday afternoon newly appointed Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa paid veteran actress Connie Chiume a visit at her home.
The minister honoured the veteran actress' desire to engage on issues concerning the industry she has been part of more than three decades.
The former Rhythm City and Gomora actress was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards that took place on Saturday night.
At the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, Connie Chiume was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Black Panther star was also honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) and 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mme Connie Chiume, one of South Africa greatest talent.— Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) March 15, 2023
Ndifikile kuMama namhlanje to listen and engage her on a number of issues. pic.twitter.com/VZTNAMR1sx
In her acceptance speech at the Royalty Soapie Awards the actress expressed her gratitude for the multiple lifetime achievement awards she has received since 2022.
“From 2022 guys they've just been coming. They say give someone their flowers while they can still smell them, I'm smelling them and I appreciate it. I don't take anything for granted, thank you a million times. I want to thank everybody who has touched me in my life and my career in anyway. If you've touched me in any way, I want to thank you , you've made me what I am and I also want to thank my family for always standing with ,me. My children are always there for me. I'm so lucky,” she said in her acceptance speech.”
She jokingly addressed the minister directly and said she was in the queue of those who were requesting a meeting with him, “We will be talking very soon,” she said.
Mam’Connie related how her career started off during apartheid, its advances during the democratic dispensation. While a lot has changed - Mme Connie said more needs to be done by the department on the creative sector Rights.— Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) March 15, 2023
I’m with her today to listen on what she shared. https://t.co/XiHniEdUKF pic.twitter.com/onwUnjCcIP