WATCH | Minister Zizi Kodwa pays seasoned actress Connie Chiume a visit

On Wednesday afternoon newly appointed Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa paid veteran actress Connie Chiume a visit at her home.

The minister honoured the veteran actress' desire to engage on issues concerning the industry she has been part of more than three decades.

The former Rhythm City and Gomora actress was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards that took place on Saturday night.

At the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, Connie Chiume was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Black Panther star was also honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) and 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).