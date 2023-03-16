×

Leisure

WATCH | Minister Zizi Kodwa pays seasoned actress Connie Chiume a visit

16 March 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
The minister paid the veteran actress a visit on Wednesday
Image: Image via Twitter/ Minister of Sport Arts and Culture

On Wednesday afternoon newly appointed Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa paid veteran actress Connie Chiume a visit at her home. 

The minister honoured the veteran actress'  desire to engage on issues concerning the industry she has been part of more than three decades.

The former Rhythm City and Gomora actress was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards that took place on Saturday night.

At the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, Connie Chiume was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Black Panther star was also honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) and 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

In her acceptance speech at the Royalty Soapie Awards the actress expressed her gratitude for the multiple lifetime achievement awards she has received since 2022.

“From 2022 guys they've just been coming. They say give someone their flowers while they can still smell them, I'm smelling them and I appreciate it. I don't take anything for granted, thank you a million times. I want to thank everybody who has touched me in my life and my career in anyway. If you've touched me in any way, I want to thank you , you've made me what I am and I also want to thank my family for always standing with ,me. My children are always there for me. I'm so lucky,” she said in her acceptance speech.”

She jokingly addressed the minister directly and said she was in the queue of those who were requesting a meeting with him, “We will be talking very soon,” she said.

