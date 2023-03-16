While rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' murder remains under investigation, fans are finding “somewhat peculiar” ways to find deal with his untimely death.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on February 10. He was laid to rest at Heroes Acre, West Park Cemetery, in a private funeral on February 18.
While some of his fans, dubbed the Megacy, have chosen to share tributes to the late star on the timeline, some have gone to the extent of permanently inking AKA's name and face on their bodies.
Others have been visiting his gravesite, taking pictures and videos next to his tombstone and posting them on social media.
Tweeps have been weighing in on whether the Megacy's actions have been appropriate.
“I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam' should have gone for a private cemetery,” one Twitter user wrote.
“AKA's family is OK with this though. These people are showing love,” wrote another tweep.
See the tweets below:
Show of love or pure disrespect? — Tweeps debate AKA 'fans' taking snaps and videos next to his grave
Journalist
Image: Picture: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
While rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' murder remains under investigation, fans are finding “somewhat peculiar” ways to find deal with his untimely death.
AKA was gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on February 10. He was laid to rest at Heroes Acre, West Park Cemetery, in a private funeral on February 18.
While some of his fans, dubbed the Megacy, have chosen to share tributes to the late star on the timeline, some have gone to the extent of permanently inking AKA's name and face on their bodies.
Others have been visiting his gravesite, taking pictures and videos next to his tombstone and posting them on social media.
Tweeps have been weighing in on whether the Megacy's actions have been appropriate.
“I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam' should have gone for a private cemetery,” one Twitter user wrote.
“AKA's family is OK with this though. These people are showing love,” wrote another tweep.
See the tweets below:
Tributes continue to pop up for the slain Baddest hit maker.
American singer Chris Brown's recent freestyle on Funk Flex also had the Megacy convinced he was doing a tribute to AKA because he was rapping on sounds similar to the beat of Run Jozi.
Watch the video:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure