TshisaLIVE has seen legal documents that show the actress's legal representatives served MBN News for publishing a "false and defamatory" Twitter post with a report claiming Katlego was having an affair with Patrice and that she gave birth to their son in 2014.
"The tweet is individually and/or cumulatively, demonstrably false and/or constitute actionable defamation of our client. It is based on gossip. It is deliberately and maliciously intended to, and in any event has the effect of, insulting the dignity of our client, diminishing her professional and social standing and portrays her as a homewrecker and a person with loose or no morals," reads the letter of demand from top law firm Eric Mabuza Attorneys.
The letter states Katlego is in the "process of calculating the damages she suffered" as a result of the Twitter post, demanding that the publication delete the Tweet that has been seen by 2.2 million users, refrain from spreading any other defamatory statements and issue an apology to the actress.
"The apology should feature prominently on the front of all your social media pages ... Failure to do the above will result in our client taking the necessary steps to protect her rights, including but not limited to approaching the high court for appropriate relief, without giving any further notice to you," it reads.
Motsepe also issued a warning last week against those using social media to link him to Katlego, warning he too might take legal action.
Katlego Danke's lawyers serve culprits spreading Motsepe 'malicious reports'
Katlego Danke is taking legal action against "culprits" that have spread allegations of her being romantically linked to billionaire Dr Patrice Motsepe.
This comes after the Gomora actress denied ever being in a romantic relationship with Motsepe, and expecting or have any children with him.
