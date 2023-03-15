‘Thank you for sharing your gift’ — Tributes pour in for Gloria Bosman
Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to jazz singer Gloria Bosman.
News of the multi award winning musician's death shot up the trends list on Tuesday afternoon.
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be shared.
Samro chair Nicholas Maweni spoke of Bosman's contribution in the music industry and the strides she'd taken since being appointed to the board of Sama at its latest AGM in December.
“In the short period that she was on the board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards,” Maweni said in a statement shared on Samro's official social pages.
Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse was among the celebrities that took to their timeline reacting to the tragic news.
“So sad, gutted, rest in peace my dear friend Gloria Bosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered — Love and respect Sipho and the hot band #RIP Gloria Bosman,” Mabuse wrote.
"#RIP Gloria Bosman,” actor Clint Brink wrote.
SAMRO mourns the passing of legendary jazz composer, singer and SAMRO’s Non-Executive Board member Gloria Bosman. Ms Bosman was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2022. pic.twitter.com/nMeN7SWjzH— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) March 14, 2023
So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023
Oh my goodness, we have just learned about the sudden passing away of jazz vocalist supremo, Gloria Bosman. Anyone who...Posted by Donovan Williams on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sad news about the passing of my mkhaya, Gloria Bosman. Condolences to her family— Sia (@lesiamolibeli) March 14, 2023
Haibo Gloria Bosman Too 💔💔💔💔 yhooo noh man 💔💔💔— Cruise Queen |👑Mak_G Darasimi🐐🐐❤ (@Da_MaK_G) March 14, 2023