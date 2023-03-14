Lamiez Holworthy has recently given her followers a glimpse into her maternity shoot, looking stunning in a custom-made dress.
Taking to Instagram she shared a video clip and images of her shoot, and revealed at this stage of her pregnancy she is emotional.
“Listen to my mom in the beginning of this video. My pregnancy really has made me super sensitive and very emotional — I cry for everything,” she captioned her post.
In another post she also sang the praises of the designer who she said made her vision materialise.
“And just like that Modimo Le Badimo Baka deemed me worthy of carrying my greatest gift to date. Hit @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle up at literally the 11th hour, shared my vision and he created this custom look for me in less than three days,” she wrote.
WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy's stunning maternity shoot
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy- Morule
Lamiez Holworthy has recently given her followers a glimpse into her maternity shoot, looking stunning in a custom-made dress.
Taking to Instagram she shared a video clip and images of her shoot, and revealed at this stage of her pregnancy she is emotional.
“Listen to my mom in the beginning of this video. My pregnancy really has made me super sensitive and very emotional — I cry for everything,” she captioned her post.
In another post she also sang the praises of the designer who she said made her vision materialise.
“And just like that Modimo Le Badimo Baka deemed me worthy of carrying my greatest gift to date. Hit @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle up at literally the 11th hour, shared my vision and he created this custom look for me in less than three days,” she wrote.
Lamiez recently revealed pregnancy was not all it is cut out to be and that pregnant mommas should just be.
She also wished women were more open and honest about pregnancy so others know the truth.
“As funny as it is, there’s a lot of changes come with being pregnant, physically, mentally and emotionally. Throw in the hormones, the nausea, the abdominal pains and migraines and the only thing that makes it all worth it is feeling your baby kick. Nothing could’ve ever prepared me for this journey but it is one I am so grateful for. One I prayed for and even if it gets worse, it’ll all be worth it — my child will be worth it. To every expectant mom, block out the noise and enjoy every minute of it,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure