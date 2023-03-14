Mzansi hip hop stars have let fans into how they received the news and how they are dealing with the tragic death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
Like the rest of the country, AKA’s murder left the Love and Hip Hop SA cast distraught. The 35-year-old rapper was fatally shot in Durban on February 10.
In the third episode of Love and Hip Hop SA we see the cast navigate through the shocking news of AKA’s passing while they share their tributes to their industry peer.
Popularly known as the Supa Mega by his adoring fans, Kiernan was close friends with Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief. They both dropped hit tracks with AKA over the years.
The cast also speaks about the fear looming in SA regarding the crime stats and losses from senseless killings.
“I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, do we even have enough money to protect ourselves, and furthermore who am I protecting myself from?” said Gigi Lamayne.
Da L.E.S hosted an intimate memorial with the rest of the cast where AKA’s dad Tony Forbes joined them to honour how AKA impacted their careers.
Tony shared how he has been coming to terms with the loss of his son and his final moments with him ahead of his burial.
Watch the trailer below:
WATCH | Da L.E.S, Yanga Chief and ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ cast celebrate AKA
Entertainment
Image: Via Da L.E.S's Instagram
Mzansi hip hop stars have let fans into how they received the news and how they are dealing with the tragic death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
Like the rest of the country, AKA’s murder left the Love and Hip Hop SA cast distraught. The 35-year-old rapper was fatally shot in Durban on February 10.
In the third episode of Love and Hip Hop SA we see the cast navigate through the shocking news of AKA’s passing while they share their tributes to their industry peer.
Popularly known as the Supa Mega by his adoring fans, Kiernan was close friends with Da L.E.S and Yanga Chief. They both dropped hit tracks with AKA over the years.
The cast also speaks about the fear looming in SA regarding the crime stats and losses from senseless killings.
“I'm sitting here and I'm thinking, do we even have enough money to protect ourselves, and furthermore who am I protecting myself from?” said Gigi Lamayne.
Da L.E.S hosted an intimate memorial with the rest of the cast where AKA’s dad Tony Forbes joined them to honour how AKA impacted their careers.
Tony shared how he has been coming to terms with the loss of his son and his final moments with him ahead of his burial.
Watch the trailer below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure