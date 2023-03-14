'I’ll miss you SA but I’ll always come say hi' — Kid Fonque on moving to the UK

When Kid Fonque announced his departure from 5FM his fans were sad.

Now the music producer, radio jock and house DJ has revealed he is moving countries.

“I have just spent the past two weeks in South Africa, it’s been a busy time for me. Finally closing shop, so many moving parts... Selling our house, sorting visas, flights, moving my whole life and family to the UK to pursue this opportunity ahead of me at Defected Records.”

Kid is the head of A&R [artists and repertoire] at Defected Records and said part of his move abroad was to showcase Mzansi talent to the world.

“One of the most important parts of this trip was to connect with the artists I champion, artists who I will continue to work with and shine a bright light on.

“It’s always been my mission to showcase this talent we have here in SA to a wider, more global audience and now is the time.

“I’ll miss you SA but I’ll always come say hi,” he said.