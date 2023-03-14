Rapper Nadia Nakai has shared her last chat with AKA.
On Instagram stories, she posted the WhatsApp messages, reflecting her late boyfriend never answered them because he was already dead.
Speaking out for the first time since the rapper's funeral, Nadia spoke of their love.
“My heart is shattered. This is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you,” she wrote.
Nadia said she thought she had forever with AKA.
'Be safe': Nadia Nakai shares last WhatsApp she sent to AKA
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
“I’m going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts. I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans."
On Instagram recently, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, thanked Nadia for showing AKA what real love was.
“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him.
“Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love. Thank you,” she wrote.
