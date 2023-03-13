Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee revealed his dream of debuting at Madison Square Garden in New York is finally happening.
The DJ's show inthe arena is billed for October 7 at 8pm.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he revealed how playing at the world's most famous arena has always been in his sights.
“It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my debut for many years. It’s finally a reality! Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7, NYC. Wait until you see what we’ve been planning,” he wrote.
'It's finally a reality' — DJ Black Coffee announces show at Madison Square Garden, New York
Journalist
Image: Instagram/BlackCoffee
Black Coffee won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously.
The DJ revealed in 2022 he received backlash about how “international” Subconsciously sounded. However, he said he was intentional about the sound.
“We also want to compete with the best because that's how we can be better. I was intentional about doing this album, fighting for that spot, so anything negative that was coming that 'Black Coffee has changed, we are not the target market and he's making music for white people' because the song with David Guetta was playing in certain radio stations, I didn't care because I don't make music for one person. I make music for all kinds of people and getting the nomination was the first tick and even better that it was in global recognition with the people doing what I'm doing globally.”
