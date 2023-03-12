×

Leisure

Here are all the winners from the sixth Royalty Soapies Awards

12 March 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Katlego Danke walked away with the lead actress award at the Royalty Soapie Awards
Image: Via Twitter/Katlego Danke

The red carpet was rolled out at the sixth annual Royalty Soapie Awards on Saturday night at The Galleria in Kramerville.

Mzansi's A-listers came dressed to the nines and rubbed shoulders at the soirée where they were being celebrated. 

Founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba said the awards celebrated the talent behind the soapie industry.

“We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent. Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. The soapies are filmed locally showcasing South Africa’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure, and talent.

“The sixth-year milestone has been a fantastic journey, a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I am super excited about a new relationship that will bring inclusion of the Pan African Actors - a platform where we celebrate the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa,” Ntshaba said.

The winners in the six award categories are:

LEADING ROLES

Outstanding Female Villain - Deirdre Wolhuter from 7 de Laan

Outstanding Male Villain - Jack Devnarai  from Imbewu

Outstanding Lead Actress - Katlego Danke from Gomora

Outstanding Lead Actor - Vusi Kunene from HOZ (House of Zwide)

Outstanding Daily TV Drama - Binnelanders from Binnelanders

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Newcomer - Vuyo Biyela- The River

Outstanding Young Performer - Karabo Magongwa- House of Zwide

Outstanding Onscreen Couple - Hlomla Dandala and Sindi Dlathu- The River 

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu- The Estate

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Lunathi Mampofu- The River

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES

Most Popular Show - 7 De laan

Viewer's Choice: Best Actor - Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo- Skeem Saam

Viewer's Choice: Best Actress - Lunathi Mampofu as Emma -The River

SPECIAL CATEGORIES

Social Cohesion - Diepcity S2

Lifetime Achievement Award - Connie Chiume- Gomora

Most Watched Show - Uzalo 

Trailblazer Award - Mfundi Vundla - Generations the Legacy 

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling - The Estate

Outstanding Wardrobe - House of Zwide

Outstanding Writing Team - Diepcity S2

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Outstanding Editing Team - Gomora

Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing - House of Zwide

Outstanding Lighting Direction - The Black Door - The Black Door

Outstanding Cinematography - Imbewu

Outstanding Directing Team - The River

Outstanding Art Direction - uBettina Wethu Season 2 - uBettina Wethu Season 2

Outstanding Casting -  Gomora

The awards ceremony will broadcast on March 25 at 8pm on SABC1.

