Here are all the winners from the sixth Royalty Soapies Awards

The red carpet was rolled out at the sixth annual Royalty Soapie Awards on Saturday night at The Galleria in Kramerville.
Mzansi's A-listers came dressed to the nines and rubbed shoulders at the soirée where they were being celebrated.
Founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba said the awards celebrated the talent behind the soapie industry.
“We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent. Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. The soapies are filmed locally showcasing South Africa’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure, and talent.
“The sixth-year milestone has been a fantastic journey, a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I am super excited about a new relationship that will bring inclusion of the Pan African Actors - a platform where we celebrate the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa,” Ntshaba said.
The winners in the six award categories are:
LEADING ROLES
Outstanding Female Villain - Deirdre Wolhuter from 7 de Laan
Outstanding Male Villain - Jack Devnarai from Imbewu
Outstanding Lead Actress - Katlego Danke from Gomora
Outstanding Lead Actor - Vusi Kunene from HOZ (House of Zwide)
Outstanding Daily TV Drama - Binnelanders from Binnelanders
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Newcomer - Vuyo Biyela- The River
Outstanding Young Performer - Karabo Magongwa- House of Zwide
Outstanding Onscreen Couple - Hlomla Dandala and Sindi Dlathu- The River
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu- The Estate
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Lunathi Mampofu- The River
PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
Most Popular Show - 7 De laan
Viewer's Choice: Best Actor - Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo- Skeem Saam
Viewer's Choice: Best Actress - Lunathi Mampofu as Emma -The River
SPECIAL CATEGORIES
Social Cohesion - Diepcity S2
Lifetime Achievement Award - Connie Chiume- Gomora
Most Watched Show - Uzalo
Trailblazer Award - Mfundi Vundla - Generations the Legacy
CREATIVE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling - The Estate
Outstanding Wardrobe - House of Zwide
Outstanding Writing Team - Diepcity S2
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
Outstanding Editing Team - Gomora
Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing - House of Zwide
Outstanding Lighting Direction - The Black Door - The Black Door
Outstanding Cinematography - Imbewu
Outstanding Directing Team - The River
Outstanding Art Direction - uBettina Wethu Season 2 - uBettina Wethu Season 2
Outstanding Casting - Gomora
The awards ceremony will broadcast on March 25 at 8pm on SABC1.
