'You are what fairy tales are made of' — Adrienne Watkins says about late fiancé Mark Pilgrim
Journalist
It's Friday morning, the birds are chirping and bright sunlight is shining through the trees on the lawn at the Country Club in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
The chairs are stacked closely next to each other and two of Mark Pilgrim's five favourite songs are being played while we wait for the memorial service for the late radio and TV presenter to get under way.
We were later told these were songs Mark's fiancée Adrienne Watkins played to him just before he died.
Mark passed away at home with his family on Sunday morning after battling stage four lung cancer.
The intimate and private ceremony was organised by HOT 102.7 FM with Adrienne's help. The service started at 9.41am, and the explanation given was that Mark was a tech guy who was obsessed with Apple devices and the universal time was 9.41 hence the service began at that time.
Radio jock Mark was a described as a man who lived his life to the full, expressed love and positivity and had a great sense of humour
Among the things he held dear to his heart was his love for his children, Taylor Jean and Alyssa, and partner Adrienne.
Friends Kevin Cook and Julian, MD of HOT 102.7FM Lloyd Madurai, radio presenter Simon Parkinson and Adrienne spoke about the moments they shared with the seasoned broadcaster.
“Mark was incredibly passionate about radio and music and always the consummate professional. Having said that, he did have a few quirks,” said Lloyd who revealed he had known Mark for over 10 years.
Simon spoke of the deal he and Mark made when he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February last year.
“I said, 'I'll make a bet with you. I'll buy you anything you like.' He said, 'OK, I'll have a bottle of red wine every time I don't vomit in the studio.'”
Taking a long pause, Simon became emotional saying he never got to hand Mark the other bottles because he became too ill to do his radio shows.
“I brought bottles 10 and 11,” Simon said, adding that bottles 10 and 11 were for Mark's ex-wife, Nicole, and his fiancée Adrienne to toast to Mark when they felt they were ready.
There was not a dry eye in sight when Adrienne took the podium.
“To my beautiful Mark, this is not goodbye but just farewell. The last three years have been the most incredible years of my existence.
“From our very first date, you took my breath away and it felt like something out of a famous movie scene. From the very beginning, I knew this was the love I have been waiting for. You are what fairy tales are made of.
“Growing in love with you, I quickly learnt what a significant and remarkable human you were and that you were my home. Beyond your outstanding career and professional accomplishments and the legend you are to South Africa, to me you are an old-school gentleman; even in the last week, you ordered me flowers.
“A kind and selfless father, and an ambitious businessman with extraordinary drive and determination, so incredibly strong and rooted yet so exceptionally compassionate and kind. A balance that few people are able to achieve in their lifetime and yet this was so easy for you, my love.”
Hold Me Now by Thompson Twins, Baby Jane by Rod Stewart, and finally, Don't Stop Believin' by Journey completed the top five songs that Mark Pilgrim loved.
