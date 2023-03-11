'I can move on with my life': Mohale Motaung opens up about his split with Somizi Mhlongo

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mohale said they found out their “marriage” was not recognised during their split.
After nearly a year-and-a-half of legal spat, Mohale Motaung is ready to move on after his separation from media personality Somizi Mhlongo.
This after Somizi withdrew his divorce summons against Mohale on Monday.
The Idols SA judge's legal representatives said they obtained expert opinion clarifying the marriage that revealed “not all customs were complied with”, which meant despite the two stars having had a public wedding celebration at Kibler Park in Johannesburg on September 28 2019, they were never married in the eyes of the law.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mohale said they found out their “marriage” was not recognised during their split.
“We realised we don't need to go to court for a divorce because there is no law in South Africa that governs homosexual relationships under customary law legislation.
“We only found out when we were separating. We thought customary marriages applied to us as well. We didn't do our research and it was only when we separated that we learnt the law of customary marriages looks after heterosexual relationships,” he said.
For months Mohale has been laughing off claims that he is fighting to obtain half of Somizi's estate with him being painted as a gold digger.
Mohale said he was happy to finally have his name cleared.
“The public has been thinking we were married in community of property and I'm divorcing because I wanted Somizi's assets and I think my thing was, with my lawyers, was just to clear that.”
While he's yet to meet his lawyer to decide on the future, Mohale is happy to close this chapter of his life and move on.
“A lot has been said. I've taken time to heal and start moving on. I'm glad that now people will get a better understanding of what was happening. Everybody had their opinions and nobody understood what the law was saying. There are a lot of things we got to understand and know during my separation from Somizi.
“But I think it's important for us because we are now at peace of not having to repeat conversations or listen to people talk about things they don't know ... I'm glad this happened, people get a better understanding and I think I can also move on with my life.”
Somizi took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday, saying he was happy to see it resolved .
“I am grateful that the matter has been resolved and I can focus on the future. I hope we can find a path towards healing and resolution. I respectfully ask that our privacy during this time of transition be respected.”
