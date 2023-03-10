Mpho Popps and Robot Boii launch a podcast on Mac G's network

Congratulations are in order for comedian Mpho Popps and media personality Robot Boii as they launch their new podcast Popcorn and Cheese.

The stars took to their timeline on Thursday announcing they had joined the Podcast and Chill network with their new podcast.

Mpho and Robot Boii are set to bring some lighthearted fun online every Wednesday.

Their first episode aired recently and had many fans saying how the two were the perfect duo to have on a show.

“First step is to start...next step is to grow. Thank you for Love so far, it’s just the beginning,” Robot Boii wrote.

Mpho took to his timeline, sharing the news with his followers.

“I can’t tell you how excited Robot Boii and I are!!! Still can’t believe we’re doing this after our ep please tell us if your gonna be a #CheeseGirl or a #CheeseBoy.”