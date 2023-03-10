×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

From cats and dogs to her drama pups, Swain does it all with love

AACL volunteer will stop at nothing to help animals in need

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 10 March 2023

Cockroaches crawling under her clothing and falling on her head, slipping and sliding in faeces — there’s nothing Linda-Louise Swain won’t do for animals.

And then there is her second love — theatrics — and the hundreds of children she has taught through the drama studio she co-owns with fellow dramatic arts teacher Sharon Rother...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...

Most Read