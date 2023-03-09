Comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi has revealed he has been sober for five months.
Trevor said he was taking his sobriety one day at a time.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared a snap of what seemed to be the old Trevor that's guiding him on his journey to sobriety.
“Today, my little sobriety baby is 5 months old and we celebrate cause we’re slowly getting to bury this sweaty drunk guy, bit by bit,” he wrote.
In his mentions his followers congratulated him and wished him well going forward.
“So proud of you. The little steps ... Are big steps for those in recovery. Sbonge,” wrote one.
“I'm so happy for you Trevor, addiction is hard to break, keep going,” wrote another.
Trevor Gumbi celebrates five months of sobriety
Journalist
Image: Via Instagram
Comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi has revealed he has been sober for five months.
Trevor said he was taking his sobriety one day at a time.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared a snap of what seemed to be the old Trevor that's guiding him on his journey to sobriety.
“Today, my little sobriety baby is 5 months old and we celebrate cause we’re slowly getting to bury this sweaty drunk guy, bit by bit,” he wrote.
In his mentions his followers congratulated him and wished him well going forward.
“So proud of you. The little steps ... Are big steps for those in recovery. Sbonge,” wrote one.
“I'm so happy for you Trevor, addiction is hard to break, keep going,” wrote another.
Trevor and his wife recently breathed a sigh of relief after she was discharged after being hospitalised.
The comedian took to Instagram penning a heartfelt note to Nande, who was recovering at the time.
“I wish I could take the pain away. If you can make it through the night, there's a brighter day. Everything will be all right if you hold on,” he wrote.
In another post, Trevor said he won't leave his wife's side as she fights for her life.
“Sleeping beauty. It’s visiting hours, but, she’s fast asleep and I’m staying by her side so that when they make the movie about our lives together, my character gets brownie points and husbands across the land get the hairy eyeball from their partners, ‘cause they’ve just put their mug down, raw, on the table without a coaster.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure