'I'm desperately sorry that I amplified your suffering' — Vusi Thembekwayo apologises to AKA's family

Days after being dragged on Twitter, businessman Vusi Thembekwayo has broken his silence to defend his comments about the failure to apprehend AKA's killers.
Amid an investigation into the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes who was gunned down on February 10, Vusi took to his timeline suggesting that if the rapper was slain during apartheid, his killers would have been speedily arrested.
“Let me make this as a controversial statement ... If, God forbid, what happened to Kiernan Forbes happened during apartheid, and the apartheid government wanted to find the killer, they would have found that killer in 24 hours,” he wrote.
Responding to mounting criticism on his timeline, Vusi apologised to the Forbes family in a lengthy YouTube video.
Vusi set the record straight on his views saying he was misinterpreted and was not insinuating the justice system was better during apartheid.
“I'm so sorry for the Forbes family for using your son, the brother in the family, the breadwinner, to make the point. I'm desperately sorry that I amplified your suffering by bringing you into this conversation, this debate. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. It was not my intention to disrespect Kiernan Forbes' legacy or to use him for cheap political point scoring.”
Watch the video below:
Journalist
Image: YouTube/ Vusi Thembekwayo
Addressing the media on Tuesday, police minister Bheki Cele said officers were making progress in the AKA and Tibz murder investigations.
“We acknowledge that it’s not with the speed that the community and nation would have loved to see us reacting, but mark this space. We are cracking the case,” Cele said.
