Meanwhile, podcaster Mac G is happy Mo Flava is no longer Metro FM's breakfast show host.
In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, he said he was happy to see the broadcaster step down because he allegedly took a jab at him when he started in the podcasting industry.
“Am I a bad person for being happy Mo Flava got fired? I was so happy,” he said.
“I remember when I had just started the podcast, someone tweeted at Mo saying: 'Hey where's Mac G?' And he replied, he was like: 'Like it was still small I was so happy. Last time I checked, he was sitting on a couch talking sh*t and I'm doing breakfast at Metro.'
“Now things have changed. I'm behind the mic.”
A statement shared by Metro FM revealed Mo Flava and the station reached a mutual agreement to part ways.
“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives. The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart.”
Mo recently gave one of his fans the opportunity to join him in studio to see what it takes to put the morning show together.
“My first assignment for 2023 is giving someone a taste of our radio world. I hope Boitshoko [Moses] will be emboldened on her path to start a radio career,” he said.
Your legacy will continue to inspire: Khutso Theledi grateful to Mo Flava as he exits Metro FM
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Supplied
Khutso Theledi has penned a letter of gratitude to her former Metro FM co-host and mentor Mo Flava as he exits the station.
Mo Flava, real name Moeti Tsiki, recently announced he was bidding farewell to the station after eight years to pursue other ventures.
On Instagram, Khutso said: “Your purpose is undeniable and your ability to connect with many is truly remarkable. You have an incredible gift for making people feel heard, seen, valued, and reminding one of the importance of staying true to yourself.
“Not a day goes by without you bringing your sense of joy and positivity to everything you do. Whether it’s through your infectious laughter, humility, brilliant mind with a heart so true. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of radio broadcasters. You, Tsiki, are a true master of radio,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, podcaster Mac G is happy Mo Flava is no longer Metro FM's breakfast show host.
In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, he said he was happy to see the broadcaster step down because he allegedly took a jab at him when he started in the podcasting industry.
“Am I a bad person for being happy Mo Flava got fired? I was so happy,” he said.
“I remember when I had just started the podcast, someone tweeted at Mo saying: 'Hey where's Mac G?' And he replied, he was like: 'Like it was still small I was so happy. Last time I checked, he was sitting on a couch talking sh*t and I'm doing breakfast at Metro.'
“Now things have changed. I'm behind the mic.”
A statement shared by Metro FM revealed Mo Flava and the station reached a mutual agreement to part ways.
“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives. The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart.”
Mo recently gave one of his fans the opportunity to join him in studio to see what it takes to put the morning show together.
“My first assignment for 2023 is giving someone a taste of our radio world. I hope Boitshoko [Moses] will be emboldened on her path to start a radio career,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure