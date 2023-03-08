'RHOD' star Nonku Williams responds to reports she's entangled in a R2.2m lawsuit battle
Reality TV star Nonku Williams has set the record straight after reports surfaced that she was being sued for breach of contract, among other things.
She said she was taking legal action and shared her legal papers on her Instagram timeline as well as details of how she met the businesswoman and the nature of their business.
Sunday World reported that Moleboheng Matli, who owns Mmadipotwana Media, brought a R2.2m lawsuit against the reality TV star for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.
In the document addressed to Moleboheng's legal team, Nonku is demanding a refund of R38,000 in two days and Moleboheng to refrain from harassing her.
Nonku said she was scammed by the company because they did not “deliver” on what was promised.
“She said she would take my wine brand A2Bwinery to another level. First deal was to take my wine to Zanzibar and she made me pay R38,000 which I did...the day before the trip she claimed to have contracted Covid-19 and said that I should attend the event alone and I was livid as she had claimed that her company was huge and I demanded that she brings someone else to accompany me of which she didn’t.”
In the documents Nonku wants to cut ties with the businesswoman and go the legal route.
“The next day she started demanding retainer fee of R50k of which I was totally livid that’s when I took the matter to my attorney to handle the matter. I had decided to let this go as I did with other scammers but since she has decided to tarnish my name and brand I’m going all out with my attorney to sue her.”