'RHOD' star Nonku Williams responds to reports she's entangled in a R2.2m lawsuit battle

Reality TV star Nonku Williams has set the record straight after reports surfaced that she was being sued for breach of contract, among other things.

She said she was taking legal action and shared her legal papers on her Instagram timeline as well as details of how she met the businesswoman and the nature of their business.

Sunday World reported that Moleboheng Matli, who owns Mmadipotwana Media, brought a R2.2m lawsuit against the reality TV star for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.

In the document addressed to Moleboheng's legal team, Nonku is demanding a refund of R38,000 in two days and Moleboheng to refrain from harassing her.