During the state of the nation address debate in parliament, EFF president Julius Malema lobbied then deputy president David Mabuza to join his party’s national shutdown.
Activist and former Operation Dudula movement leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini threatened to “arrest” Malema if he “does not work within the boundaries of the law”.
Dlamini encouraged the public to open a case against Malema should their livelihoods be disrupted by the shutdown.
“On March 20 those who are sane, I want you to go out and protect the malls and shops. Take formation as we always do in our townships and suburbs. We are not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy,” he reportedly said on social media.
According to Dlamini, Malema strategically chose March 20 because the following day is a public holiday.
“He is trying to piggyback on the fact that most South Africans would rather take leave on Monday so they have an extended long weekend. He is trying to take that energy and make it his own. It will never work.
“If he was a real leader of society, Julius could have chosen any day free of anything and show us the power he claims to have,” he said.
Fana Mokoena calls for entertainment industry to join EFF national shutdown
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Actor and EFF member Fana Mokoena has called for the entertainment industry to join the red berets' national shutdown protest.
The EFF is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” later this month, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
It said it is dissatisfied with the state of the country and will be protesting against load-shedding and other service delivery issues.
“The entire entertainment industry must join the national shutdown on March 20. It is not an EFF shutdown, it’s for all South Africans. Let’s heed the call and make our voices heard,” Mokoena said.
He said the entertainer industry had been “hit hard by load-shedding and a useless president”.
“On March 20, performing artists must feel free [to] join the national shutdown without fear of intimidation. Entertainment companies are warned not to intimidate artists, therefore trampling on their right to strike. March 20 is national shutdown day.”
