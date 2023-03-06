×

Leisure

Yay or Nay? Kelly Khumalo turns heads at Somizi’s 50th birthday party

06 March 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Kelly Khumalo split her followers in half with her ensemble
Image: Supplied

If there's anyone who likes making a statement it is singer Kelly Khumalo.

The star is known for never colouring inside the lines where her outfits are concerned, especially when she is performing on stage. This time was no different. 

The songstress wore an outfit of multiple teddy bears at Somizi Mhlongo's birthday celebrations this past weekend.

Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared a clip and snaps of her performance at the event that saw many A-listers celebrate the Idols SA judge's milestone.

Her outfit choice split followers.

"The message was clear, 50 teddys on your friend's 50th birthday. Some of us get it. This is what I call creativity as an artist. You're the gal you think you are. Period," commented one social media user.

"Please make it make sense," said another.

Some praised the singer for her boldness.

"Absolutely amazing. That piece of art and creativity speaks volumes only to wise and open-minded people, not to people who are lazy to think. Keep shining, sthandwa sam," commented one.

Those close to Somizi shared their favourite moments from the party.

"God spared my life so I can do this a few more times. Thank you you to everyone who came to celebrate with my friend Somizi last night," singer Vusi Nova said.

