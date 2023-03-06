Veteran radio and TV personality Mark Pilgrim inspired many in his battle with cancer, sharing how he hoped his journey would give others “inner strength to face another day”.
Mark died on Sunday morning at home with his family. He was 53.
“DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancée Adrienne at home.”
The HOT 102.7FM radio DJ was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which he later revealed had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.
Here is a look at his inspirational journey over the years:
‘I am scared’
He was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1988. After surgery and months-long chemotherapy he was declared in remission.
At the beginning of 2022, Mark confirmed his cancer had returned after 33 years in remission.
He took to social media to confirm the news, expressing both his fear and hope as he prepared to fight for his life once more.
“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come,” he said.
TIMELINE | Inside Mark Pilgrim’s brave fights against cancer
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Starting treatment
Taking to his Instagram, the radio personality told his followers he was about to start treatment.
“A little update. After a couple of scans and 33 years in remission, diagnosis at the moment is stage 4 lung cancer. Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week,” he said.
“My pledge to myself and you — I will take time (even when scared) to smile and be grateful every day. I will endeavour to be on radio and do what I love (almost) every day. If you are going through a similar battle, know this, you are not alone. Let’s fight together in spirit every day.”
Shrinking tumours
After weeks of treatment, he said all the tumours in his lung, leg, spine and lymph nodes were shrinking.
Mark said his determination to one day walk his daughters down the aisle and thoughts and prayers from well-wishers keep him going.
“Since the diagnosis at the end of February, I’ve been working hard every day to bring my body back into balance, with the determination that I will still be around to walk my girls down the aisle one day. That, along with the collective thoughts and prayers of so many people, has contributed towards the news I received ,” he said.
Covid-19 infection
In June, Mark shared he was finally out of isolation after he contracted Covid-19.
“Out of isolation. Whoopee. Still a few sniffles, otherwise managed to get through Covid-19 a million times easier this time than Delta exactly a year ago.”
He shared a snap of himself in the studio, smiling behind the mic.
‘The journey continues’
Mark gave fans an update on his cancer treatment, sharing a snap of himself undergoing treatment. He shared that the next step would hopefully be targeted therapy.
“I’m simply ‘radiating’ today! And just like that, in just 45 minutes, the tumours in the leg and spine are hopefully gone. The journey continues and different protocols apply for my lungs and lymph nodes (chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and hopefully soon targeted therapy).
“Thanks to everyone for the continued thoughts and prayers. To my doctors who are so caring and are optimistic, I’m eternally grateful. To my Adrienne, thank you for your love and patience. It’s not easy,” he wrote.
Why he shares his medical journey
Mark explained to fans why he shares his medical journey, saying his posts are to encourage people to find the inner strength to face another day.
“Well, here’s one of the reasons I journal my cancer journey online, and it’s summed up in this message I received a while back from a follower: “I didn’t want to get out of bed today. I read your post and stood up.
“If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it’s all worthwhile,” he wrote.
‘Looking forward to breathing’
Well wishes flooded Mark’s timeline after he revealed one lung had collapsed in October.
Mark took to his social media to share graphic images of having two litres of fluid drained from his chest cavity, saying he was recovering and set to undergo the same procedure in the coming weeks.
“Not too different from siphoning petrol from a car, except the doctor’s lips aren’t sucking the pipe. We figured out why I’ve been man down for over two weeks. At hospital allowing a collapsed lung to start working again by draining two litres of fluid from the chest cavity.
“The other 2L will come out in a week or two. Looking forward to breathing and talking normally again, and being on the radio,” he said.
In high spirits
Mark revealed he had a rough couple of weeks after receiving treatment for a collapsed lung.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he shared a snap of himself in high spirits.
“At two hospitals today. To all the doctors and nurses helping me on the journey to recovery: thank you. It’s been a rough couple of weeks and there’s still a few bumps. One day at a time. One foot in front of the other,” he posted.
Undergoing surgery
Mark said surgery was a possibility in his battle against stage four lung cancer, after both lungs accumulated liquid and he had to have them drained.
He shared a snap on Instagram of himself about to undergo a procedure.
“Surgery later this afternoon to sort out collapsed lung and my ‘ICU home’ for the next week or so. To the staff and nurses at Milpark Hospital: you are my angels,” he said.
Back on his feet
In November, the seasoned radio jock provided a positive update on his treatment journey by sharing that his tumours are shrinking and he’s hopeful he will be back on his feet soon.
“A quick message to say thank you to everyone who has been sending messages of support and prayers and love. Thank you so much. A quick update on my journey to health over the past couple of months. My tumours are shrinking and I’m on track to regain balance in my body.
“Over the past month I’ve had a bit of a hiccup with my lung with lots of fluid build up. I’ve got one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country busy fixing me along with my incredible oncologist, so hopefully I’ll be in ICU for just another week or two and once I’m out I’ll be back on my feet and back on radio,” said Mark.
‘Minor setback’
He revealed he had a minor setback after having a procedure done and landed up with a high fever, which resulted in his absence from giving daily updates online.
“Feeling much better today. Little bit of cabin fever after so many days in the room connected to tubes, but I know it’s all in the name sorting out the lung issue for good. Got a few more days here.
“Adrienne and friends visiting every day, a good book, my radio and Netflix passes the time somewhat. Missing my girls (children not allowed in ICU). This journey is a lesson in healing, patience and simply believing. I choose the outcome. And I choose life,” said Mark.
Seeing his daughters
A short while later Mark finally got to see his daughter’s and was over the moon.
“Magical moment. After almost three weeks I got to hug my girls. They’re not allowed in ICU, so I got permission to step out and visit them in the passage.”
Finally out of ICU
After a month in ICU, Mark was moved to a general ward late in November. He described it as a step closer to going home.
“After 30 days in an ICU bed, I’m skinnier than a toothpick, but I’m out of ICU. Enjoying the calm environment of general ward, having my own quiet space and my own loo. One step closer to being home.”
Mark said he was also overjoyed to see and be with his children.
“Two of many great things about no longer being in ICU: no more green gown and my girls get to visit.”
‘Will you marry me?’
Mark started 2023 by popping the question to his partner Adrianne Watkins who has not left his side since the start of his cancer battle.
Announcing their engagement, Mark shares an image of him holding a ring in a box and expressing his love for his partner.
“Adrienne. My rock. By my side every single day. I love you baby.”
‘Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever’
A few weeks later he was back in hospital for another procedure.
He posted a snap of himself on a hospital bed and explained he was looking forward to soon walking on the beach with his fiancée and children.
“Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever,” he said.
The image drew concern from friends and followers, who offered support and prayers.
‘Body is depleted’
He returned to social media last month to share how he felt his body was depleting, and how treatment had left him “like a shrivelled pea”.
“A lot of sleeping the past few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shrivelled pea.”
Fake news
Those close to the star rubbished fake rumours of his death that circulated online after viral reports of a man with a similar name and surname passing away.
‘He fought valiantly to the very end’
Mark’s death was confirmed in a statement from HOT 102.7FM on Sunday. It said he passed away at home with his family.
“DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home.
“His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always”.
