'I miss you so much, Kiernan' – Lynn Forbes on grieving AKA

It's been two weeks since rapper AKA's family said their goodbyes and his mother Lynn Forbes is still coming to term's with her son's death.
AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on February 18.
Lynn shared a video montage of her and AKA's moments and opened up about what people have said to her while she is grieving.
“I miss you so much, Kiernan. Some days, I’m a warrior. Some days, I’m a broken mess. Most days, I’m a bit of both. But every day I have to be here standing, fighting, trying.”
She said the most helpful thing anyone has said to her during her mourning was: “Whatever you are feeling, and whenever you are feeling it, it’s OK.”
She said some of the less helpful — but still well-intended — comments she has been told include: “How are you feeling?”, “At least he didn’t suffer”, “It was God’s plan”, “God never gives you more than you can handle” and “Be strong”.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently, Lynn thanked Nadia Nakia for showing AKA what real love was while he was still alive.
“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him.
“Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love. Thank you,” she wrote.
