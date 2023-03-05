The first memorial will be held on Monday at Every Nation Church, Rosebank at 1pm.
The other two will be held on the same day at Durban High School for Boys at 4pm and The Play House Company at 5pm.
The funeral service will be held at Amanzimtoti Civic Centre Hall on Wednesday.
Lentswe starred in and presented multiple TV shows, including US-commissioned series Africa on a Plate and local shows KFC Taste Kitchen. He co-hosted the BBC Lifestyle show The Great South African Bake Off and Flava Queens. He was also on Mzansi Magic’s Celebrity Mystery Box.
He was set to launch his cookbook, Africa on a Plate, next year and recently made an appearance on Metropolitans four-episode TV show We Start 2023 Stronger on Mzansi Magic.
The Mafoko and Bhengu families have thanked the nation for an outpouring of condolences since Lentswe's passing.
Details for Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko's funeral and memorial services announced
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Chef Lentswe Bhengu via Gudani Maswoliedza
Details for the funeral and memorial services for the late Durban celebrity chef and media personality Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko have been announced.
His death was confirmed by the Bhengu and Mafoko families.
They said Lentswe “had the misfortune of suffering a short illness” and died on Tuesday evening at Sandton Mediclinic in Johannesburg.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as chef Lentswe.”
Three memorial services will be held for the chef in different locations.
